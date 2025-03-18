NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Tuesday, March 18

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 3.5 turnovers (+100, Hard Rock)

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors, 10:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Giannis hasn't been especially turnover-prone lately, but he's averaging 3.3 on the season. This is more about Golden State's more aggressive defense since trading for Jimmy Butler. Over the past 10 games, specifically, the Warriors are forcing 16.4 turnovers per 48 minutes -- the second-most in the NBA. In March alone, they've forced five individual players to commit six or more turnovers (Cade Cunningham, Aaron Gordon, Russell Westbrook, Deni Avdija and LaMelo Ball).

Bucks-Warriors U227.5

10:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry on the second night of a back-to-back, which obviously lowers their offensive projection. Both teams have been strong defensively of late, while the game projects to be played at close to a league-average pace. The Warriors have gone under this number in five of their last eight games (all with Curry) and in five of their list six games when Curry sits out. On the year, Golden State is 7-4 to the under on the second night of a back-to-back.

Hawks-Hornets U233.5

7:00pm ET

Nick Whalen: It's always dangerous taking an under when the Hawks are involved, but this is more about fading the Hornets, who will not have Miles Bridges (rest), while LaMelo Ball's status is also in jeopardy. Missing Bridges is a big deal, as he's rarely missed time this season and had averaged 28.0 points per game over his last eight appearances. At home this season, the Hornets have been a low-scoring team, going 24-10 to the under and failing to hit the total by nearly 6.0 points per game.

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets Under 232.5

DraftKings Sportsbook - 2:48 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: The under has hit in eight of the last nine games between these teams. LaMelo Ball may be sidelined after being downgraded to questionable following shootaround, and even if he does suit up, he may not be super effective while dealing with soreness in his shooting wrist. Plus, two big-time offensive contributors -- Caris LeVert and Miles Bridges -- will also be sidelined for this contest, so it may be a collection of role players for both squads.

Dyson Daniels over 2.5 steals (-160, Hard Rock)

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets, 7:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: I'm not reinventing the wheel here. Daniels had four steals against Charlotte several games ago, and he's hit 3+ steals in 36 of his 63 appearances this season. LaMelo Ball is questionable for the Hornets, but I like this bet regardless of if he plays or not. Over the past 10 games, Charlotte is allowing the second-most steals per 48 minutes (10.1).