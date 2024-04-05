NBA Waiver Wire: Widely Available End-of-Season Adds

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

The final week of the NBA regular season is upon us. This means fantasy leagues are finished or in the final stretch. Each player is on equal footing at this late stage of the game; everyone is a streaming option—nothing more, nothing less. Though the NBA schedule is not quite as busy as it was last week, 24 teams have four games, while the other six (Nets, Cavaliers, Pacers, Lakers, 76ers, Wizards) have three. All but two of the 13 players I've highlighted this week play for clubs with four matchups, and all 13 are rostered in less than 20 percent of leagues. Another eight recently suggested adds who remain rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues are listed at the end.

Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz (18% rostered)

Hendricks has been trending up over the last month or so. Over the last 11 games, the rookie power forward is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 threes, 1.2 blocks, 0.8 assists and 0.6 steals in 28.4 minutes. With Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) sidelined for the rest of the season, John Collins set to miss his third straight game due to back spasms, and Walker Kessler having just suffered a fractured nose, Hendricks is likely to see ample playing time from here on out.

Haywood Highsmith, Miami Heat (16% rostered)

Though Highsmith is not known as a consistent scoring contributor, he has reached double figures in six straight showings. During this recent stretch, he is averaging 14.8 points (on 62.5% FG), 6.3 boards, 3.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 28.1 minutes. While he could very well come back down to Earth, if you believe in feeding the hot hand, Highsmith has been scalding of late.

Jabari Walker, Portland Trail Blazers (15% rostered)

Portland's injury list is as lengthy as any other team in the league. Thus far this month, that has meant major minutes for Walker. Across the first two contests in April, the sophomore forward has combined for 32 points, 31 rebounds, seven dimes, three treys, one block and zero turnovers in 82 minutes. While his shooting percentages may hurt managers in category leagues, Walker is beginning to look like a shoo-in starter in points leagues for the final week.

Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets (14% rostered)

Having recently returned from a nine-game injury absence, Whitmore has performed admirably in his first three games back. With the Rockets now slowly but surely falling out of contention after an impressive late-season push, younger players, including rookies like Whitmore, will probably see increased minutes during the final week of the campaign. Whitmore contributes very little beyond the scoring column, but he does enough of that to make him someone to consider, especially in deep points leagues.

Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies (14% rostered)

Apart from Clarke's recent season debut, in which he very much looked like a player who hadn't played a game since last season, he has shown no signs of rust. Across the last three contests, Clarke is averaging 14.0 points (on 64.5% FG), 6.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.7 steals in 21.0 minutes. He will be held out of Friday's matchup versus the Pistons (Achilles injury maintenance) and seems unlikely to appear in all four games next week. Nevertheless, Clarke should probably still be on your radar at the very least. He has proven capable of stuffing the stat sheet despite modest minute totals over the years.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (11% rostered)

Dick has scored in double figures in six of the last seven outings, and he has earned 30-plus minutes in eight straight. Over the last seven games, the rookie is averaging 15.9 points, 3.0 boards, 2.0 threes, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 32.4 minutes. Like Whitmore, Dick doesn't bring a lot to the table beyond scoring. However, if he keeps earning this many minutes, he's worthy of consideration in most formats.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers (10% rostered)

There are two things that throw a wrench into Smith's viability next week. The first is the smaller three-game slate, and the second is the potential return of Myles Turner (finger). With the Pacers fighting to avoid having to participate in the Postseason Play-In Tournament, it remains to be seen how long Turner will continue to sit out, especially after Indiana suffered a disappointing loss to Brooklyn without him on Wednesday. Listed as questionable ahead of Friday's game against the Thunder, if Turner remains sidelined through Sunday's matchup versus Miami, then Smith becomes an appealing add for the final week of the season.

Malachi Flynn, Toronto Raptors (7% rostered)

Flynn finished with 50 points, six boards, five dimes, five treys and three steals in Wednesday's game against the Hawks. Cade Cunningham will miss his second straight game Friday for knee injury maintenance purposes, which could be on the docket at least once or twice next week as well. Those expecting a repeat 50-point performance from Flynn will likely be disappointed. However, he has scored in double figures in four of the last six games and merits legitimate consideration in all formats for this final week of the season.

Chimezie Metu, Detroit Pistons (7% rostered)

Those who suggest that the last month of games are meaningless do not account for players like Metu, who are clawing to carve out a career for themselves and earn future opportunities. Over the last six games, Metu is averaging 10.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.3 minutes. That kind of well-rounded production is useful across all formats.

Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz (5% rostered)

Small sample size alert! Sensabaugh has combined for 46 points, 11 boards, 11 threes, seven assists and three steals in 64 minutes across the last two games. Like fellow rookie forward teammate Hendricks, Sensabaugh figures to see plenty of playing time given Utah's injury situation. Based on his recent level of production, Sensabaugh should be considered in all formats.

Jordan Goodwin, Memphis Grizzlies (5% rostered)

Goodwin has been getting after it lately for the injury-riddled Grizzlies. Over the last three games, he is averaging 11.0 points, 12.0 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.7 steals in 26.5 minutes. While his rebounding numbers will probably regress to the mean this coming week, he's worthy of consideration across all formats.

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans (4% rostered)

Daniels has played well since returning from a lengthy injury absence. Despite earning just 19.1 minutes across the last three games, he has averaged 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 threes during this recent stretch. Brandon Ingram (knee) may be ready to return at some point next week, but until then, Daniels could continue to be a factor off the bench.

Tristan Vukcevic, Washington Wizards (3% rostered)

Another small sample size alert! Vukcevic has combined for 29 points, 10 boards, four dimes, four treys and one steal in 52 minutes across the last two games. While the Wizards are among the teams with only three games next week, injuries to Marvin Bagley (knee) and Richaun Holmes (toe) may result in Vukcevic holding down the starting center spot from here on out.

Recent recommendations still rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues: Max Strus, GG Jackson, Corey Kispert, Keon Ellis, Grant Williams, Tre Mann, T.J. McConnell, Payton Pritchard