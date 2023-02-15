NBA Yahoo DFS Advice: Who To Play, Avoid for Wednesday, February 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

We're on the brink of the All-Star break, and Wednesday brings us the last big slate before the layoff. It's a jumbo 11-game ledger that should be extremely appealing for DFS purposes, considering seven games have projected totals of over 230 points, including two over 240.

As customary, we'll highlight multiple advantageous positional matchups to exploit at each position for your Yahoo Fantasy lineups, as well as a good trio of candidates that may be best to steer clear of due to a combination of circumstances/salary.

Guards

LaMelo Ball, CHA vs. SAS ($41): Ball has scored 47.8 to 55.7 Yahoo points in his last three games, and he's exceeded 50 Yahoo points in three of his last six games overall. The dynamic point guard is shooting an impressive 41.7 percent from three-point range in that stretch as well, and the Spurs check in allowing an NBA-high 31.0 offensive efficiency rating to point guards, along with the fifth-most Yahoo points per game to the position (50.2). San Antonio is also surrendering the fifth-most assists (27.0) and NBA-high 40.7 percent three-point shooting on the road, furthering Ball's case.

Jalen Green, HOU at OKC ($25): Much to the benefit of DFS players, Green's salary remains in neutral despite scoring over 40 Yahoo points in three of his last four games. Green boasts a 31.3 percent usage rate and averages 35.9 Yahoo points per 36 minutes with Kevin Porter (foot) off the floor as well, and he already has one tally of 39.9 Yahoo points against the Thunder. OKC also checks in allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to shooting guards (24.5), along with 42.5 Yahoo points per game to the position on the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kyrie Irving, DAL at DEN ($44)

Guard to Avoid

Darius Garland, CLE at PHI ($29): Garland has underwhelmed some over his last three games with scores of 20.9 to 26.9 Yahoo points, and he now draws one of the toughest matchups for point guards in the league. The Sixers have allowed the second-lowest offensive efficiency rating to ones (23.2), along with just 42.0 percent shooting, including a league-low 29.1 percent success rate from deep. While Garland has the talent to break out on any given night, the plethora of options on the 11-game slate and his elevated salary make him an avoid candidate.

Forwards

Jimmy Butler, MIA at BKN ($39): Butler sports a 28.1 percent usage rate and averages 50.3 Yahoo points per 36 minutes with Kyle Lowry (knee) and Tyler Herro (knee) off the floor, and both players will remain out Wednesday. Butler has gone off for 42.5 to 51.5 Yahoo points in four of the last five games as well, and he posted 41.1 Yahoo points across 34 minutes in his one prior meeting with the Nets. Brooklyn also checks in allowing the fourth-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.6) and the second-most Yahoo points per game to the position in the last seven contests (46.1).

Josh Hart, NY at ATL ($20): Hart has been a hit thus far in the Big Apple, scoring 36.4 and 37.8 Yahoo points in his first two games with the Knicks. The talented wing had also scored over 35 Yahoo points in two of his last three games with Portland, and he'll now face a Hawks squad surrendering the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to small forwards (23.5), along with over 41 Yahoo points per game to the position. Atlanta also ranks No. 20 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to second-unit players (41.8) and is tied for second-most steals allowed in the last three games (9.3), furthering Hart's appeal at his salaries.

ALSO CONSIDER: P.J. Washington, CHA vs. SAS ($23)

Forward to Avoid

Jayson Tatum, BOS at DET ($48): It's rare to saddle Tatum with such a designation, but Wednesday is one of those cases where it could well be warranted. Even though he's available after missing Tuesday's loss to the Bucks with an illness, he may not be at full strength. If Tatum was at a salary in the high 30s/low 40s, he might be worth the risk, but he's difficult to roster with such uncertainty at such a large amount, given his circumstances.

Centers

Anthony Davis, LAL vs. NOP ($45): Davis is expected to take the floor again despite his probable designation. He could operate without LeBron James again due to the latter's ankle injury. AD just put up 51.5 Yahoo points against the Blazers on Monday, and he lit up his old Pelicans squad for 62.3 in his most recent encounter with them. New Orleans makes for a good target once again, considering the Pels have allowed the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (33.7), along with 60.1 percent shooting, including 40.6 percent from distance, to the position. They've also yielded the fourth-most Yahoo points to the position in the last 15 games (59.9), and Davis is averaging 61.7 Yahoo points per 36 minutes with James off the floor.

Mark Williams, CHA vs. SAS ($17): Williams makes for a very intriguing value play if you're paying down at center, considering both his new role and the matchup. The rookie first-round pick has taken over starting center duties in the wake of Mason Plumlee's move to the Clippers, and he's posted 31.4 and 32 Yahoo points in two of his first three starts, along with a respectable 21 in the third game during that sample. The Spurs come in allowing a Western Conference-high 36.3 offensive efficiency rating to centers, along with 57.7 Yahoo points per game to the position on the season. However, San Antonio has been at its most vulnerable to fives of late, giving up an NBA-high 70 Yahoo points per contest in the last seven games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nikola Vucevic, CHI at IND ($35)

Center to Avoid

Nic Claxton, BKN vs. MIA ($29): Claxton draws the unenviable task of facing Bam Adebayo, who's naturally played an integral role in the Heat's NBA-low 26.6 offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers. Claxton has been at just 26 and 22.7 Yahoo points in his last two games, which further dampens his outlook in a matchup that could very well make it difficult for him to deliver on his salary.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.