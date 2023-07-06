Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Nick on DraftKings: Free Agency, Lillard Trade Options & Early Summer League (Video)

Nick on DraftKings: Free Agency, Lillard Trade Options & Early Summer League (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
July 6, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKingsThe Sweat to discuss free agent moves (good and bad), the Damian Lillard trade drama in Portland and early Summer League learnings. Nick likes the moves made by the Lakers, but especially likes the Suns signing Eric Gordon. And how about Chet Holmgren in Sacramento Summer League? Watch for all his thoughts:

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Free Agency 2023 - Fantasy Rankings Impact of the Biggest Moves
NBA Free Agency 2023 - Fantasy Rankings Impact of the Biggest Moves
NBA Free Agency 2023: Latest Rumors, Reports and Predictions
NBA Free Agency 2023: Latest Rumors, Reports and Predictions
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings - Top 5 Options from the 2023 Draft
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings - Top 5 Options from the 2023 Draft
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24: Early Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24: Early Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
NBA Trade Grade - Chris Paul Swapped for Jordan Poole and Picks
NBA Trade Grade - Chris Paul Swapped for Jordan Poole and Picks
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects
NBA Draft 2023 - Final Mock and Top 60 Prospects