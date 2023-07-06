Nick on DraftKings: Free Agency, Lillard Trade Options & Early Summer League (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss free agent moves (good and bad), the Damian Lillard trade drama in Portland and early Summer League learnings. Nick likes the moves made by the Lakers, but especially likes the Suns signing Eric Gordon. And how about Chet Holmgren in Sacramento Summer League? Watch for all his thoughts:

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.