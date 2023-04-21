NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Nick on VSiN: Bets for Friday Playoff Games (Video)

Nick on VSiN: Bets for Friday Playoff Games (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
April 21, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN to discuss bets for the upcoming Friday night Playoff games. First, they discuss the flagrant fouls from Thursday night, Kawhi Leonard's bad knee and Kings-Warriors. Nick's up big on the favored Celtics, of course, and Nuggets. He has some interesting points about Karl-Anthony Towns. Nick ends with high expectations for Cavs at New York, but is leaning on the under. Check-out his Immanuel Quickley prop, as well as other Knick forecasts.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Best NBA Playoff Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, April 21
Best NBA Playoff Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, April 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21
Nick on DraftKings: DFS Tips & Bets for Friday's Playoff Games
Nick on DraftKings: DFS Tips & Bets for Friday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 21
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 20
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 20