Nick on VSiN: Bets for Friday Playoff Games (Video)

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN to discuss bets for the upcoming Friday night Playoff games. First, they discuss the flagrant fouls from Thursday night, Kawhi Leonard's bad knee and Kings-Warriors. Nick's up big on the favored Celtics, of course, and Nuggets. He has some interesting points about Karl-Anthony Towns. Nick ends with high expectations for Cavs at New York, but is leaning on the under. Check-out his Immanuel Quickley prop, as well as other Knick forecasts.

