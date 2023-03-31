Fantasy Basketball
Nick on VSiN: Celtics vs Bucks, Plus the MVP Market (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
March 31, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen joins VSiN Primetime to discuss Celtics versus Bucks and then Pelicans against the Nuggets.  They then move on to the MVP market, with Joel Embiid versus Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The fellas then discuss the Western Conference and the race for the last few playoff spots.
 


Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
