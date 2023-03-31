Nick on VSiN: Celtics vs Bucks, Plus the MVP Market (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen joins VSiN Primetime to discuss Celtics versus Bucks and then Pelicans against the Nuggets. They then move on to the MVP market, with Joel Embiid versus Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The fellas then discuss the Western Conference and the race for the last few playoff spots.





Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.