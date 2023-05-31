Fantasy Basketball
Nick on VSiN: NBA Finals Betting Preview (Video)

May 31, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN host Gill Alexander on A Numbers Game to preview the 2023 NBA Finals, which start Thursday night. Is Bam Adebayo a good wager for Finals MVP?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.   

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
