Nick on VSiN: NBA Finals Betting Preview (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN host Gill Alexander on A Numbers Game to preview the 2023 NBA Finals, which start Thursday night. Is Bam Adebayo a good wager for Finals MVP?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.