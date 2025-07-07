Since 2000, the Portland Trail Blazers have missed the playoffs (11 times) nearly as often as they have made the postseason (14 times) but the team has had some fantastic individual players.

That led RotoWire to name an All Quarter Century team for the Blazers.

Top Portland Trail Blazers Players Since 2000

These players were not chosen by a specific statistical metric, but rather by a combination of their numbers, awards and achievements over the past 25 years of Oregon's NBA franchise. We chose two forwards, two guards and a center, though teams don't always play that type of lineup anymore. Our guide to NBA betting sites will keep you informed well before the 2025-26 season starts.

Damian Lillard (2012 to 2023)

How big of an impact did Damian Lillard have during his 11 seasons in Rip City? The guard is the franchise's all-time leader in points (19.376), 3-pointers (2,387), free throws (4,427) and scoring average (25.2 points per game) plus many other statistical categories. He was the unanimous Rookie of the Year in 2012-13 (the same year as Anthony Davis and Bradley Beal) and was a seven-time All-Star with the Trail Blazers. Portland reached the second round of the playoffs three times and the Western Conference final once during Big Game Dame's tenure. Now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard is still worth heavy prop wager consideration at online sportsbook sites.

C.J. McCollum (2013 to 2022)

The other guard on our list, C.J. McCollum provided plenty of support during Lillard's years with the Blazers as their careers almost completely intersected. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Lehigh, McCollum averaged at least 20 points a game for seven consecutive seasons with the Blazers, until they traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 8, 2022. The guard was named the league's Most Improved Player in 2015-16, his third season, when his scoring jumped from 6.8 points per game the season before to 20.8 ppg.

Brandon Roy (2006 to 2011)

Brandon Roy, the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2006-07, might have been Portland's favorite Seattle native and former Washington Huskies star. After his rookie year, Roy was a three-time All-Star and the top reason to watch a team that didn't win a playoff series during his brief tenure. Several knee injuries took their toll on Roy, who was waived at age 27, stayed out for one season and returned to play five games with the Minnesota Timberwolves (the team that drafted him then dealt him to Portland on draft night) in 2012-13. By then it was clear that he could not play at his former level and he was done for good at 28.

Rasheed Wallace (2000 to 2004)

The bruising forward spent eight of his 16 NBA seasons in Rose City from 1996 to 2004, compiling 16.8 points and 7.0 rebounds a game – but we are only concerned with contributions from 2000 onward. Even then, RotoWire (where sports betting promos are easy to find) deems him worthy of a spot on our Trail Blazers Quarter Century team. Wallace was an All-Star for Portland in 2000 and 2001 who had 17.9 ppg and 6.4 rpg during the 2000 playoffs, helping the Blazers reach the West final before they fell to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

LaMarcus Aldridge (2006 to 2015)

As a 6-foot-11 center/power forward, LaMarcus Aldridge filled the void in the post that Wallace had left a few years earlier. The No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick out of Texas in 2006, Aldridge was a four-time All-Star for Portland and averaged 19.4 ppg with 8.4 rpg in his time there. He's the franchise's all-time leader in total rebounds (5,434) and defensive rebounds (3,698) and is in the top 10 in many other categories including career Win Shares (fourth at 69.4).