NBA Fantasy 2024-25: Five Bust Candidates

This article is part of our NBA Draft Strategy series.

The Sixers were very clear on targeting George in the offseason, so his move to Philly was no surprise. Although George averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals during his five-year tenure with the Clippers, last year was the first time he logged above 56 games. Injuries have always been a concern for George, and Father Time is certainly catching up with him. He's now 34 years old and is expected to play a critical role with his new team, but he finds himself in a unique situation with the current roster. With the Clippers, George was accustomed to playing second fiddle when Kawhi Leonard was healthy enough to take the floor, but he now finds himself as the third option behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey , who are already established as the focal points of the offense. Add Kelly Oubre to the mix, and you've got a deck that's stacked against him. The current scheme will force George to play more inside, which will cause more wear and tear. He's also projected to miss the entire preseason, denying the

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, expectations run high for players who project to have big seasons based on past performance, team change and future impact. While some players will meet or even exceed their value, several will fail to make the grade. This article identifies five players who could fail to meet expectations and are at risk of becoming busts this season.

As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, expectations run high for players who project to have big seasons based on past performance, team change and future impact. While some players will meet or even exceed their value, several will fail to make the grade. This article identifies five players who could fail to meet expectations and are at risk of becoming busts this season.

Paul George, 76ers

The Sixers were very clear on targeting George in the offseason, so his move to Philly was no surprise. Although George averaged 23.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals during his five-year tenure with the Clippers, last year was the first time he logged above 56 games. Injuries have always been a concern for George, and Father Time is certainly catching up with him. He's now 34 years old and is expected to play a critical role with his new team, but he finds himself in a unique situation with the current roster. With the Clippers, George was accustomed to playing second fiddle when Kawhi Leonard was healthy enough to take the floor, but he now finds himself as the third option behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who are already established as the focal points of the offense. Add Kelly Oubre to the mix, and you've got a deck that's stacked against him. The current scheme will force George to play more inside, which will cause more wear and tear. He's also projected to miss the entire preseason, denying the opportunity for George to find his place in the offense with live opponents. George is too talented to avoid a complete meltdown, but his propensity for injury and a crowded roster lowers his prospects considerably.

Chris Paul, Spurs

Paul is atop the depth chart and will begin the season as the Spurs' starting point guard. After languishing with the second unit at Golden State and posting career lows in the process, Paul is finally back to running an offense full-time. Despite the opportunity for an increased role with his new team, the veteran turns 39 in May and is in the twilight of his career. There's no denying Paul's ability as an assist beast, and he's got a visible body to target with Victor Wembanyama, but the veteran is bound to miss some back-to-backs for rest. Tre Jones is a solid playmaker, and he will steal some minutes from Paul every week. Additionally, Paul's age puts him at risk for an injury or two, especially considering the two-year gap between a consistent first-unit role. We will see flashes of vintage Paul with big assist totals here and there, but logging a full season is a big ask for the aging star.

Mark Williams, Hornets

Williams has to prove he can stay healthy. The sky is the limit if he can stay on the floor, but with a capable Nick Richards breathing down his neck, Williams may be running out of chances to prove himself. Williams has played only 62 games over two seasons, and while the Duke product has all the tools to be successful, he's yet to realize success at the next level. Even if Williams is 100 percent, he'll likely platoon with Richards, who is too talented to ignore. The result will be diminished projections for Williams, who already started the season on the injury report with a strained foot tendon.

Andrew Wiggins, Warriors

Wiggins posted career lows in almost every category last season. The emergence of Jonathan Kuminga was one reason for the drop-off, but the organization made some offseason moves that will further compromise Wiggins' production. De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield are new additions to the roster, and they'll all compete for playing time at Wiggins' position. Wiggins is arguably the best defensive player of the bunch, but his overall fantasy totals will continue to suffer.

Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards

The Wizards signed Valanciunas to a three-year, $30 million deal in the offseason, so the team obviously has high hopes for the journeyman center. Interestingly, the team has a load of insurance policies behind him. Richaun Holmes, Marvin Bagley and first-rounder Alex Sarr will see time at the four but could also see significant minutes under the basket, and Holmes will pose as Valanciunas' stiffest challenge. Valanciunas is now with his fourth team in his 13th season, and he logged the second-worst averages of his career with the Pelicans last year. The combination of increased competition, age and a poor team outlook could spell bad news for Valanciunas.