Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

Sorare NBA Market Update This Week

Welcome to December! It's time for my first Sorare NBA assessment of a new month. Consider it an early holiday gift, no unwrapping required. Here is my Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade for the week as ease into another month of the NBA season.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of December 2 at 4 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC ($12.28): Obviously, Hartenstein getting healthy enough to play was always going to improve his Sorare possibilities, because being too injured to play is, you know, not conducive to Sorare points. However, like ships passing in the night, Hartenstein was primed to return from his broken hand just as Chet Holmgren went down with a long-term hip injury. As such, the German center has averaged 31.6 minutes per game and picked up a double-double in all five of his games thus far. That has yielded at least 34.3 Sorare points in every outing.

HOLD

Damian Lillard, MIL ($50.36): Last season was an adjustment for Lillard, and for all of us. No longer the shining star for his team, in this case Portland, Lillard had to learn to work alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and we had to adjust to his new reality as well. From that perspective, aside from injury, this year is going well. Lillard's numbers have ticked up a smidge across the board, and he's recently posted back-to-back games with over 60.0 Sorare points. Everything is fine, if not what it used to be with the Blazers.

DOWNGRADE

Scotty Pippen, MEM ($11.02): It was always obvious Pippen's minutes would decrease increase when Ja Morant returned. The issue at hand is that they have not just dropped, but plummeted. In the three games Morant has played since returning, Pippen has played 14, 14, and 11 minutes. Yes, a mere 11 minutes of playing time for Memphis' backup point guard, and those minutes yielded a mere 4.2 Sorare points at that. This is with Morant getting back into the swing of things. It feels entirely possible Pippen won't hit 20 minutes in a game Morant plays in again this season.