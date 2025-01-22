Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update This Week

After a nice start to the week with wall-to-wall NBA basketball, it's time to think about your Sorare NBA lineups again. Here is my latest upgrade, hold, and downgrade. Oh, and for the record, I have bought into Brandon Miller staying healthy for the last time.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of January 21 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($8.68): On Monday, Quin Snyder made the decision to replace Clint Capela in the starting lineup with Okongwu. This came after three games in a row from the 24-year-old center wherein he put up over 40.0 Sorare points. The fact he's 24, while Capela is 30, could speak to a youth movement, but also to the fact Okongwu has simply been better than his teammate. Now, maybe the one-time sixth-overall pick only sees an uptick of a few minutes, but that's something, and it also means more time on the court with the Hawks' best players.

HOLD

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($7.34): Adebayo's points and rebounds are down this year, which is a concern. On the other hand, his assists and steals are up. Also, after years of not taking any threes, Adebayo has taken 2.5 per game. Sure, he's only made 27.7 percent of them, but at least he's taking them! On top of that, there's the Jimmy Butler of it all, and if Butler goes, Adebayo will likely have a larger role offensively. It's been over a month since his last 20-10 game, but Bam has still had plenty of games with over 40.0 Sorare points, and I'd keep the faith.

DOWNGRADE

Cameron Johnson, BKN ($4.32): As the go-to option for the struggling Nets, and with career highs across the board shooting wise, Johnson has improved his points-per-game average by a hair over six points. On the season, he's been productive and a benefit to Sorare lineups. However, he's only played three of Brooklyn's games in January, and reportedly may have tweaked something in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks. There's also the elephant in the room: Johnson is almost a lock to be dealt before the deadline, and he'll probably be the third option at best wherever he ends up.