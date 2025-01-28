Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update This Week

Before we get to February, which is on the horizon, here's another look at the NBA landscape and how it impacts the Sorare NBA landscape. I have an upgrade, a hold, and a downgrade for you as you assess your Sorare situation on the brink of a new month of NBA action.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of January 27 at 4:50 p.m. ET

UPGRADE

Kel'el Ware, MIA ($10.14): Ware won't be the most direct beneficiary of Jimmy Butler's latest suspension. That will likely be Haywood Highsmith. However, the 20-year-old rookie center has more upside than the veteran tertiary piece. Ware had already earned a major uptick in minutes and a starting role. He responded with a couple 20-and-10 games, and that won't just keep him starting. It'll keep him getting touches that will no longer be going to Butler, and likely won't be going to Highsmith. He has a few games with 40.0 Sorare points in January, and more should be coming.

HOLD

Pascal Siakam, IND ($6.27): Siakam returns from Paris having put up 51.7 Sorare points against the Spurs in his last game. Remember when Siakam was perhaps the most intriguing trade addition of last season? In his first full season with the Pacers, his free throws remain down from his time in Toronto, but he's back to shooting three-pointers regularly (4.2 per game). Siakam is not the go-to guy he was with the Raptors, but he's still a 20-points-per-game guy and a steady source of Sorare points.

DOWNGRADE

Josh Giddey, CHI ($7.83): Giddey is shooting worse than he did in OKC, but he's back over seven boards and six assists per game with a few double-doubles recently. He also has two games with a hair over 11.0 Sorare points this month. My concern for a guy who can't drive offense himself is the potential for Zach LaVine and/or Nikola Vucevic to be dealt. Giddey can't take over an offense, and if guys aren't scoring off his dimes, that's a problem.