NBA Podcast: Summer League Gleanings, Paolo vs. Chet, Ranking the West + ROY, COY and MIP Odds with James Anderson

Written by 
James Anderson 
Nick Whalen 
July 12, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

James Anderson stops by to chat with Nick Whalen about a variety of NBA offseason topics, including Summer League standouts, Paolo vs. Chet, Jalen Green hype, and how much landing Kyrie Irving would truly impact the Lakers' season. Then, the guys debate the current hierarchy in the Western Conference before digging into the recently released Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

James Anderson
James Anderson is RotoWire's Lead Prospect Analyst, Assistant Baseball Editor, and co-host of Farm Fridays on Sirius/XM radio and the RotoWire Prospect Podcast.
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
