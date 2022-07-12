NBA Podcast: Summer League Gleanings, Paolo vs. Chet, Ranking the West + ROY, COY and MIP Odds with James Anderson

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

James Anderson stops by to chat with Nick Whalen about a variety of NBA offseason topics, including Summer League standouts, Paolo vs. Chet, Jalen Green hype, and how much landing Kyrie Irving would truly impact the Lakers' season. Then, the guys debate the current hierarchy in the Western Conference before digging into the recently released Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Most Improved Player odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook.