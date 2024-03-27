Top Drop Candidates to Close Out Fantasy Playoffs, Including Jonas Valanciunas and Wendell Carter

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

With the NBA season winding down, fantasy playoffs are also coming to a close. With teams managing the workloads of their players down the stretch, there are plenty of appealing options on waivers who could help fantasy teams cross the finish line and claim a league title. However, these pickups could require dropping some players who have helped throughout the season. Below are some players who could be worth letting go to help finish the fantasy year strong.

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz (68% rostered)

The Jazz have rested several players in recent weeks, as they're out of the playoff picture and looking to manage the workloads of their players down the stretch. Clarkson returned from a six-game absence Monday against Dallas and played 33 minutes off the bench, but he's unavailable for Wednesday's game due to a back injury, which is a different ailment than what caused his six-game absence.

When he's been on the court, Clarkson has been a reliable scorer but has displayed plenty of inconsistency in secondary categories. During Monday's matchup, he went 0-for-7 from the floor and tallied four points, four rebounds and eight assists despite his healthy dose of playing time. The Jazz have struggled as a team this year, but they have several young players to evaluate as they develop their plan for the offseason. While Clarkson has had solid production for most of the year, his health has been a concern recently, and he could be an unreliable fantasy option down the stretch if and when he's cleared to return.

Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans Pelicans (80% rostered)

Valanciunas was a relatively consistent threat to post double-doubles earlier this season, but his results have declined in recent weeks amid a downturn in playing time. Over his last nine appearances, he's averaged just 6.4 points and 6.6 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. He shot 53.2 percent from the floor during that time but attempted just 5.2 field goals per game, down from his season-long average of 8.9.

The Pelicans are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture, but the Pelicans have leaned more on players other than Valanciunas, such as Larry Nance. Valanciunas has maintained a relatively solid floor in his decreased role, but the upside simply hasn't been there late in the season. Fantasy managers looking to acquire more upside to close out the year should feel comfortable dropping the 31-year-old amid his late-season decline.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers (83% rostered)

Grant will likely miss a ninth consecutive game Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, and it's unclear when he'll be able to return. Like the Jazz, the Trail Blazers are firmly out of the postseason picture and have several young players who would likely benefit from an uptick in playing time as the season draws to a close. When he's available, Grant's fantasy value depends on his scoring ability, but he's averaged just 12.3 points per game over his last four appearances, down from his season-long average of 21.0 points.

Even if Grant returns to the court before the end of the regular season, it wouldn't be surprising to see his usage decline slightly in order to manage his workload while also prioritizing the development of some younger players. The 30-year-old is certainly expected to be a key part of the team's future after signing a five-year, $160 million contract extension, but the Trail Blazers could keep his minutes in check down the stretch as they close out another disappointing season.

Wendell Carter, Orlando Magic (64% rostered)

Unlike some of the other players in this week's column, Carter hasn't dealt with significant injury concerns in recent weeks. He's retained a starting role for the Magic, but his inconsistent statistical output has been a disappointment. The 24-year-old still shows glimpses of production in points, rebounds and steals, but he's been held to single-digit scoring totals in five of his last eight appearances. His occasional solid performances prop up his fantasy value, but his volatility makes him difficult for fantasy managers to rely on.

Carter's overall production this year has been lower than what he displayed over his first full seasons in Orlando, and his results over the second half of the season haven't done much to inspire confidence. His average of 8.5 rebounds per game since the start of March is up from his season-long average, but his lack of scoring has significantly hindered his fantasy potential. There are likely more appealing options available on waiver wires in most fantasy formats, and Carter is someone to consider dropping in order to pick them up.

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks (86% rostered)

Middleton is more of a speculative drop than some of the other players in this week's column, as he's appeared in four of the Bucks' last five games and posted a triple-double during Sunday's win over Oklahoma City. However, fantasy managers who roster Middleton are familiar with how his workload has been managed throughout the season. He recently returned from a 16-game absence, and even though the Bucks are in a tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, they could give Middleton some fairly regular nights off in the coming weeks, especially during matchups against struggling teams.

If Middleton can stay on the court relatively often to close out the regular season, he's likely worth keeping on fantasy rosters. However, he remains a risky option given his track record of missed games throughout the year. He's been trending in the right direction in terms of games played recently, but it's certainly possible that the Bucks limit his minutes or give him games off as the season draws to a close. Fantasy managers who want to avoid the uncertainty of Middleton's status down the stretch could consider benching him or letting him go.