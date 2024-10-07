Video Shorts: Overvalued Players

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Call them "busts". Call them "players being drafted too early". Call them "risky". Whatever title you choose, Shannon, Alex and K-Train discuss players for the 2024-25 season that they think are overvalued, based on current ADP's. Could Rudy Gobert underperform this season now that he's paired with Julius Randle?

PLEASE know that all our video postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.