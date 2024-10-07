Fantasy Basketball
Video Shorts: Overvalued Players

Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
Published on October 7, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Call them "busts".  Call them "players being drafted too early".  Call them "risky".  Whatever title you choose, Shannon, Alex and K-Train discuss players for the 2024-25 season that they think are overvalued, based on current ADP's.  Could Rudy Gobert underperform this season now that he's paired with Julius Randle?

PLEASE know that all our video postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. Championships incude: 2016 RW Staff NBA Keeper, 2019 RW Staff NFL Ottoneu Keeper, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Experts, 2022-23 SiriusXM NBA Kamla Keeper and 2023-24 FSGA NBA Expert Champions. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2024-25: RotoWire's Top 150
NBA Fantasy 2024-25: Non-Star, Nine-Category Specialists
Fantasy Basketball Risers & Fallers: Players Changing Teams
Fantasy Basketball: Most Difficult Players to Rank
NBA Injury Report: Who's Hurt Heading into 2024-25?
Fantasy Basketball Sleepers 2024-25: 9 Undervalued Players