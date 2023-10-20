Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Video Shorts: Risers & Fallers After Pre-Season Play

Video Shorts: Risers & Fallers After Pre-Season Play

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
October 20, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Alex Barutha, Shannon McKeown, and Ken "K-Train" Crites of RotoWire identify five players rising and four falling down final draft boards following pre-season play.  Checkout the point guard situation in San Antonio, where Jeremy Sochan is the new top dog.

For all the latest fantasy basketball videos, please go LIKE and SUBSCRIBE RotoWire's new fantasy hoops YouTube Channel.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: 8-Category Roto Mock 4.0
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: 8-Category Roto Mock 4.0
NBA Odds - How Our Experts Would Spend $1,000 on 2023-24 Futures
NBA Odds - How Our Experts Would Spend $1,000 on 2023-24 Futures
Waiver Options Before Week 1 - NBA Fantasy 2023-24
Waiver Options Before Week 1 - NBA Fantasy 2023-24
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Building around Embiid, Wemby's Value, Bulls Point Guards and More
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Building around Embiid, Wemby's Value, Bulls Point Guards and More
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Underrated Players in Rounds 1-10
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Underrated Players in Rounds 1-10
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - RotoWire's Top 150 Players
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - RotoWire's Top 150 Players