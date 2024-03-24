Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Video Shorts: Waiver Wire Advice for March 25th

Video Shorts: Waiver Wire Advice for March 25th

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on March 24, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Shannon McKeown, Kirien Sprecher and Ken "K-Train" Crites suggest 10 players to snag off the waiver wire for the (Playoff?) week of March 25-31. Kirien is high on Cleveland's Georges Niang.

For all the latest fantasy basketball videos, please go LIKE and SUBSCRIBE RotoWire's new fantasy hoops YouTube Channel.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ken
Ken "K-Train" Crites
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 23
NBA Fantasy: Postseason Waiver Wire Add, Including Gary Trent, Dalano Banton and Keon Ellis
NBA Fantasy: Postseason Waiver Wire Add, Including Gary Trent, Dalano Banton and Keon Ellis