Video Shorts: Week 3 Waiver Wire Advice

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
November 3, 2023

Alex Barutha, Shannon McKeown, and Ken "K-Train" Crites suggest 9 players to scoop off the waiver wire for Week 3 of NBA action.  Gunning wing Tim Hardaway is get lots of shots per game for Dallas. And Ken is keen on Kings reserve Malik Monk.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
