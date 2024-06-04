Fantasy Basketball
When is Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals? Start Time, Where to Watch

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on June 4, 2024

When is Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Mavericks and Celtics?

The highly-anticipated Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics is scheduled for Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 PM ET. This clash marks the beginning of a thrilling series featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and two teams vying for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Where Can I Watch the NBA Finals?

Basketball fans can catch all the action of the NBA Finals live on ABC. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on several platforms, including ABC.com, the ABC app, YouTube, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV. Whether you're at home or on the go, these options ensure you won't miss a moment of the excitement.

Full NBA Finals Schedule

For those looking to follow every game, here is the complete schedule of the 2024 NBA Finals:

  • Game 1: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Thursday, June 6 (8:30 PM ET)
  • Game 2: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 9 (8:00 PM ET)
  • Game 3: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Wednesday, June 12 (8:30 PM ET)
  • Game 4: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Friday, June 14 (8:30 PM ET)
  • Game 5: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Monday, June 17 (8:30 PM ET) if necessary
  • Game 6: Celtics vs. Mavericks, Thursday, June 20 (8:30 PM ET) if necessary
  • Game 7: Mavericks vs. Celtics, Sunday, June 23 (8:00 PM ET) if necessary

Where can I bet on the NBA Finals?

Our experts have put together a comprehensive ranking of the best sports betting sites across the United States. These online sportsbooks offer an immersive experience, complete with advanced features, exciting promotions and competitive odds.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
