While the 21st century has been anything but kind to the Washington Wizards and their fans, that's not to say that the Nation's Capital has been devoid of talent since the dawn of the new millennium, with several talented players taking the court in DC over the years. With that in mind, RotoWire.com broke down the club's 'All-Quarter-Century' team, with homegrown talent like John Wall and Bradley Beal joining free agent acquisitions like Gilbert Arenas and Antawn Jamison on the list.

Washington Wizards: Top All-Time Starting Lineup Since 2000

While Wall's career wound up with stops in Houston and Los Angeles, the better part of his 647-game run in the NBA came as a member of the Wizards, where he was an All-Star five times, in addition to placing second in the NBA Rookie of the Year race back in 2010-11. During his time manning the point for the Wizards, Wall averaged 19.0 points per game and dished out 9.2 assists per game, netting him 44.3 win shares along the way.

During Wall's time in D.C., the Wizards made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals three times and the postseason five times overall, marking the first time the club had reached the second round of the postseason since the 2004-05 campaign. Currently, Wall's 44.3 win shares rank sixth all time on Washington's leaderboard, ranking second behind his former backcourt colleague, Bradley Beal, among players that suited up for Washington this century, netting him the first spot on the five-man Wizards 'All-Quarter-Century' team.

Gilbert Arenas (2003-2011)

Before Wall or Beal came to town, the closest thing to a superstar that the modern Wizards ever had was Arenas, who electrified crowds inside the then-MCI Center, where he made three straight All-Star teams (from 2004-05 to 2006-07), while averaging 25 points per game through his 357-game run with the club. While Arenas' time in D.C. wasn't without controversy, he did excel in the backcourt for the club, guiding the Wizards to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2005 and making the postseason three years in a row after that under then-head coach Eddie Johnson.

While Beal rides out his sunset years with the Phoenix Suns, his best days came as a member of the Wizards organization, where he was drafted third overall out of Florida back in 2012. During his 695-game run with the Wizards, Beal was a three-time All-Star, averaging 22.1 points per game and racking up 52.2 of his 58.6 career win shares in D.C. To date, Beal's career win share total during his 11-year run with the club ranks fourth all time and the highest of any player that suited up after the team's Bullets era ended, speaking to the high level of play that the former first round pick displayed during his run with the Wizards from 2012 to 2023.

Antawn Jamison (2004-2010)

After starting his career with the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, Jamison came to D.C. in 2004 looking to move from role player to franchise centerpiece, which he largely did alongside Arenas, averaging 20.8 points per game and pulling down 8.9 rebounds per game in 421 games as a member of the franchise. During his time with the club, Jamison made two All-Star Game appearances (in 2004-05 and 2007-08), before moving on to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010. To date, Jamison ranks eighth on Washington's all-time win share leaderboard, directly behind Arenas and ahead of guys like Jack Marin (41.3 win shares) and Phil Chenier (39.3 win shares), speaking to his value in D.C. over the years.

Marcin Gortat (2013-2018)

The final member of Washington's team started his career in Orlando before playing for three-plus years in Phoenix. Marcin Gortat played his best ball, arguably, in D.C., though, averaging 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game while accumulating 35.6 of his 61.3 win shares with the Wizards over five seasons with the club. For his effort in the paint, Gortat earned the fifth and final spot on our 'All-Quarter-Century' team, joining several of his now-former teammates on the list.