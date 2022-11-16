Yahoo DFS NBA - Players to Chase, Fade for Wednesday, November 16

This article is part of our DFS NBA series.

The Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic for a while, so it'll be up to Murray and his supporting cast to prop up the offense. Murray is still not his usual self beyond the arc, but he's generating great fantasy value, making his low salary worthwhile. He's averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 12 games. The game script suggests that his assist numbers may be down a bit Wednesday, but his shot volume will likely be up.

We've been waiting a while to call Ball's number, but he's back to full health and in a great position Wednesday evening. The Pacers may be without Tyrese Haliburton , which creates backcourt seams for Ball to weave through. He's averaged 16 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds since his return to action, and we expect those numbers to uptick steadily.

We've got 10 games on the docket for NBA DFS action, and we'll be identifying ideal targets and fades for all positions. The game with the highest projected total goes to the Celtics-Hawks matchup, but there are several other exploitable spots to take advantage of on the slate. We'll endeavor to look past the most obvious selections like Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo and opt for unique value.

We've got 10 games on the docket for NBA DFS action, and we'll be identifying ideal targets and fades for all positions. The game with the highest projected total goes to the Celtics-Hawks matchup, but there are several other exploitable spots to take advantage of on the slate. We'll endeavor to look past the most obvious selections like Luka Doncic or Giannis Antetokounmpo and opt for unique value.

GUARDS

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($48) vs. IND

We've been waiting a while to call Ball's number, but he's back to full health and in a great position Wednesday evening. The Pacers may be without Tyrese Haliburton, which creates backcourt seams for Ball to weave through. He's averaged 16 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds since his return to action, and we expect those numbers to uptick steadily.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($22) vs. NYK

The Nuggets will be without Nikola Jokic for a while, so it'll be up to Murray and his supporting cast to prop up the offense. Murray is still not his usual self beyond the arc, but he's generating great fantasy value, making his low salary worthwhile. He's averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds through 12 games. The game script suggests that his assist numbers may be down a bit Wednesday, but his shot volume will likely be up.

Guard to Avoid

Klay Thompson, GSW ($20) @ PHO

Thompson is currently skipping half of the back-to-back sets for injury management purposes, and while he's had some excellent shooting nights, you have to expect that it's difficult for him to get into a rhythm when he takes days off. He's also in a tough road matchup against the Suns, and he'll have to contend with Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges on defense.

FORWARDS

Bennedict Mathurin, IND ($20) @ CHA

We're reaching low for both of our forward candidates. If Tyrese Haliburton misses as expected, Mathurin has been a big beneficiary whenever Haliburton is off the floor. Although he'll likely come off the bench, the salary is just too good for the rookie, who can go on a run at any given moment. The upside makes him a great value add.

Caleb Martin, MIA ($15) @ TOR

We know you'll have your eye on Wednesday's elites, and you'll be overjoyed to fill up your roster with big talent when you have someone like Martin there to save you some coin. Bam Adebayo's status is uncertain, and Tyler Herro is out. Almost every center on the roster has an injury tag, and Martin is a hybrid forward who can stretch the floor with his shooting and play multiple positions. He usually posts solid secondary numbers, and you can bet his volume will be up in this scenario.

Forward to Avoid

Draymond Green, GSW ($20) @ PHO

Selecting a second Golden State player to avoid is intentional because Phoenix's defense is just that good. It may be tempting to go with Green and his lofty secondary totals, but his scoring hasn't been there for the past three games. Granted, we are used to single-digit totals from Green, but he becomes a smash add when he can score 10 or more points to go along with those steady rebound and assist numbers. He hasn't done that lately, and he'll have a tough time gaining traction against the Suns.

CENTER

Rudy Gobert, MIN ($27) @ ORL

The Magic's roster is full of injury tags, most of which are in the frontcourt. While some players may shed their designation by gametime, it should be a very exploitable situation for Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns ($40). You can add Timberwolves to your roster liberally without much concern about decreased production. This is an excellent spot for the entire roster.

Center to Avoid

Christian Wood, DAL ($19) vs. HOU

The Mavericks just aren't utilizing Wood as much as they should. Dwight Powell is playing well enough to hang around the starting lineup, and as a result, Wood is only averaging 24.6 minutes per game. Also, with Luka Doncic's high usage, Wood's production hasn't been there when he's on the floor. Through 11 games, he's only registered double-digit rebounds twice, and he's averaged 13.3 points over his past three games.