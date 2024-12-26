Alec Burks News: Scores 17 points off bench Thursday

Burks finished Thursday's 89-88 win over the Magic with 17 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes.

In a game where neither team eclipsed 90 points, Burks finished Thursday's contest as the Heat's second-leading scorer behind Tyler Herro (20). Burks has seen significant playing time off the bench in his last two outings after being a healthy DNP in Miami's prior seven contests, and part of that has been due to injuries to Jimmy Butler (illness), Josh Richardson (heel) and Dru Smith (Achilles). Burks will look to carry his momentum into Saturday's game against the Hawks.