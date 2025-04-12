Fantasy Basketball
Anthony Gill headshot

Anthony Gill Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Gill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.

Gill will end up missing the final three games of the regular season due to a right hamstring strain. JT Thor (knee) and Tristan Vukcevic will likely see increased playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale in Gill's absence. Gill will finish his fifth regular-season with the Wizards averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds over 7.9 minutes per game across 50 outings.

Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards
