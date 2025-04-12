Anthony Gill Injury: Not playing Sunday
Gill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.
Gill will end up missing the final three games of the regular season due to a right hamstring strain. JT Thor (knee) and Tristan Vukcevic will likely see increased playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale in Gill's absence. Gill will finish his fifth regular-season with the Wizards averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds over 7.9 minutes per game across 50 outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now