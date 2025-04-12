Anthony Gill Injury: Not playing Sunday

Gill (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Miami.

Gill will end up missing the final three games of the regular season due to a right hamstring strain. JT Thor (knee) and Tristan Vukcevic will likely see increased playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale in Gill's absence. Gill will finish his fifth regular-season with the Wizards averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds over 7.9 minutes per game across 50 outings.