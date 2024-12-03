Bryce McGowens News: Puts up 36 points in G League

McGowens compiled 36 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes Monday in the G League Rip City Remix's 125-113 win over the South Bay Lakers.

The two-way player has yet to see any NBA action and will likely continue spending time in the G League unless the Trail Blazers are shorthanded by injuries. He's dominated thus far over his nine outings with Rip City, averaging 27.2 points, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 35.3 minutes per contest.