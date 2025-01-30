Bryce McGowens News: Submits 35-point game in G League

McGowens recorded 35 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 39 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 115-106 win over the Austin Spurs.

McGowens is averaging 28.0 points (on 48.2 percent shooting from the field), 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game over 22 appearances for Rip City. He's on a two-way deal with the Trail Blazers, but he'll continue to see most of his playing time in the G League.