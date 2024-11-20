Fantasy Basketball
Bryce McGowens News: Ties for team lead with 21 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

McGowens tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-119 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

McGowens matched teammate James Bouknight to pace the Remix with 21 points, and he notably took very good care of the ball by not recording a single turnover after giving the ball away 19 times in his prior three appearances in the G League this season. After also totaling three three-pointers during this span, the 22-year-old former second-round pick made as many triples in Wednesday's defeat to the Stars as he did all year thus far.

