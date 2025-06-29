Chuma Okeke News: Team optioned declined

The Cavaliers declined their $2.55 million team option in Okeke's contract for 2025-26 on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Okeke is now set to explore other opportunities in unrestricted free agency. The 26-year-old forward latched on with the Cavaliers in April 2025 on a one-year deal with a team option for a second season. He spent time with both Philadelphia and Cleveland during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 21.8 minutes per game in nine regular-season appearances (three starts).