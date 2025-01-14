Collin Gillespie News: Fills up stat sheet in G League

Gillespie finished with 12 points (3-13 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal Monday in the G League Valley Suns' 115-113 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Gillespie has missed most of the season with a fractured right ankle, but the two-way player returned to action for the G League club earlier this month and should continue to see extended run whenever he's with Valley. Over his six outings in the G League this season, Gillespie is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 24.6 minutes per contest.