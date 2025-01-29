Collin Gillespie News: Scores 31 points in G League win

Gillespie tallied 31 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 41 minutes Tuesday in the G League Valley Suns' 122-115 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

The scoring haul represented a G League season high for Gillespie, who is averaging 18.7 points, 8.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 29.3 minutes per game over nine outings for Valley. The two-way player has appeared in just two games with Phoenix so far this season and should continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.