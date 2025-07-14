Dalton Knecht News: Available Monday
Knecht (calf) is available and starting in Monday's Summer League game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Knecht was diagnosed with a right calf cramp after Thursday's Summer League loss to the Mavericks, during which he left in the fourth quarter and did not return. The 24-year-old was later ruled out for Saturday's win over the Pelicans, though he will return to game action Monday.
