Dalton Knecht headshot

Dalton Knecht News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Knecht (calf) is available and starting in Monday's Summer League game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Knecht was diagnosed with a right calf cramp after Thursday's Summer League loss to the Mavericks, during which he left in the fourth quarter and did not return. The 24-year-old was later ruled out for Saturday's win over the Pelicans, though he will return to game action Monday.

Dalton Knecht
Los Angeles Lakers
