Donovan Clingan News: Double-doubles in loss

Clingan amassed 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to Cleveland.

Clingas has been very inconsistent on the offensive end, but he's been an elite source of rebounds and blocks in recent games. Over his last five outings, Clingan has produced 10th-round value in nine-category formats in 26.5 minutes, averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.8 blocks.