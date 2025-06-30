Dorian Finney-Smith Injury: Inks pact with Houston

Finney-Smith (ankle) agreed to a four-year, $53 million contract with the Rockets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Finney-Smith will join Houston after declining his $15.4 million player option with the Lakers for 2025-26 on Sunday. The 3-and-D forward will provide the Rockets with depth in the frontcourt after a productive 2024-25 campaign, during which he shot a career-high 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Over 63 regular-season appearances (40 starts) between Los Angeles and Brooklyn last year, Finney-Smith averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game. The 32-year-old underwent surgery on his left ankle in mid-June but is expected to be ready for training camp.