Dorian Finney-Smith News: Seven points in 39 minutes in win
Finney-Smith recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Finney-Smith has struggled to get going in this series, as he hasn't made much of an impact on either side of the basketball floor. The Florida product was reliable in a bench role during the regular season, but that hasn't been the case during the playoffs thus far, combining for 10 points and eight rebounds across two games.
