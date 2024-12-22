Eric Gordon Injury: Undergoes mouth surgery

Gordon has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs after undergoing surgery on the right side of his mouth, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Further details on Gordon's injury and a timetable for his return are unclear, though his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Celtics. With the veteran guard sidelined, Kyle Lowry and Jeff Dowtin could see an uptick in playing time off the bench.