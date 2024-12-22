Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eric Gordon headshot

Eric Gordon Injury: Undergoes mouth surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Gordon has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs after undergoing surgery on the right side of his mouth, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Further details on Gordon's injury and a timetable for his return are unclear, though his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Celtics. With the veteran guard sidelined, Kyle Lowry and Jeff Dowtin could see an uptick in playing time off the bench.

Eric Gordon
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now