Georges Niang News: Solid showing on boards

Niang posted eight points (3-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 loss to Atlanta.

Niang finished the night third on his team in boards behind Evan Mobley (12 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (10 rebounds) despite seeing far fewer opportunities. The 31-year-old has been a noticeable contributor off the bench of late, scoring in double figures in four of his of his last six appearances while averaging 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over this stretch.