Isaac Okoro News: Held to five points

Okoro accumulated five points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

With the Cavaliers missing three key players in Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb), Okoro was pressed into a larger role, but he wasn't able to make much of an impact. All three players are day-to-day, but Okoro remains a very risky fantasy asset with his low usage rate. In the postseason, Okoro has hit 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.