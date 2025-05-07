Isaac Okoro News: Held to five points
Okoro accumulated five points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-119 loss to the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
With the Cavaliers missing three key players in Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb), Okoro was pressed into a larger role, but he wasn't able to make much of an impact. All three players are day-to-day, but Okoro remains a very risky fantasy asset with his low usage rate. In the postseason, Okoro has hit 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now