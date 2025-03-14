NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 14

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

After only four games on Thursday, we're in for a standard Friday night slate with 10. The injury report is slightly unforgiving with plenty of big names already ruled out or in danger of sitting, so it'll be important to monitor the news going into lineup lock and identify multiple viable mid-salary/value plays.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 3/14 @1:15 a.m. EDT:

Indiana Pacers (-11) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 233.5)

Boston Celtics (-8) at Miami Heat (O/U: 216.0)

Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 232.0)

Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs (-3) (O/U: 229.5)

Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets (-11.5) (O/U: 223.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 245.0)

Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves (-10.5) (O/U: 208.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets (-14.5) (O/U: 231.0)

Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz (-2) (O/U: 231.5)

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns (-2.5) (O/U: 233.5)

As most busy NBA nights do, Friday's slate offers a bit of everything from a betting perspective. The quartet of double-digit favorites is offset by the rarity of five no higher than 3.5 points to give us plenty of favorable DFS environments. And the line attached to the Celtics-Heat matchup would shrink if Jayson Tatum is ruled out.

It's also a favorable night in terms of projected totals considering all but three games list figures of at least 229.5. And five of those also have favorites that are expected to win by 3.5 or under, making them especially appealing from a DFS perspective.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Jayson Tatum, BOS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Tatum sits out Friday, Al Horford or Sam Hauser is likely to fill in at power forward while Jaylen Brown stands to be the biggest beneficiary in terms of increased usage.

LeBron James, LAL (groin): OUT

In James' continued absence, Jarred Vanderbilt or Dorian Finney-Smith could draw a start at power forward while Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are top candidates for a bump in opportunity.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Should Sabonis miss out again, Jonas Valanciunas will continue operating as the starting center.

De'Aaron Fox, SAN (hand): OUT

With Fox sidelined for the rest of the season, Stephon Castle could take over starting shooting guard duties.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (groin): OUT

In Mitchell's absence, Max Strus is likely to start at the two-guard once again while Isaac Okoro projects to remain in the starting five. And Darius Garland should continue to set the pace in usage.

Scottie Barnes, TOR (hand): QUESTIONABLE

If Barnes can't go, Colin Castleton could run with the first unit again at power forward while RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley should receive the biggest usage bumps.

Other notable injuries:

Anthony Davis, DAL (thigh): OUT

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (back): OUT

Amen Thompson, HOU (ankle): OUT

Paul George, PHI (groin/knee): OUT

John Collins, UTA (ankle): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (rest): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (hamstring): OUT

Derrick White, BOS (shin): QUESTIONABLE

P.J. Washington, DAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jaylen Brown, BOS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Jaren Jackson, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Nikola Jokic, DEN (elbow/ankle): PROBABLE

Jamal Murray, DEN (knee): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,800), Luka Doncic ($11,900) and Jayson Tatum ($10,500).

Jokic is fully expected to play through his probable tag and has scored between 63.1 and 73.6 FD points in three of the last four games, though it's worth noting he was limited to an atypically low 39.6 across 35 minutes during his most recent matchup against the Lakers.

Doncic posted 65.7 FD against the Bucks on Thursday with LeBron James sidelined, and he'll play under the same conditions Friday. He's also eclipsed 63 three times over the last five with no less than 46.1 in March.

Tatum's availability will need to be checked as he's listed as questionable with a knee injury. But if available, he'll look to extend a streak of 50-plus FD tallies to four.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

James Harden, LAC ($9,700)

Harden has exceeded 53 FD in three straight and has gone over that mark from five of six, which should make him extremely popular at his salary on Friday.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,600)

Ball is coming off a 46.9 FD performance during 30 minutes against the Hawks on Wednesday and offers the upside of a five-figure salary player to keep him highly rostered for Friday.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,500)

Young went off for 59.4 FD over 35 minutes against the Hornets on Wednesday and has been over 45 in four straight.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,200)

Edwards boasts a pair of tallies where he went over 50 FD from his last six and has scored at least 25 actual points in three of the last four, all numbers that should help him find his way into plenty of lineups on Friday.

Darius Garland, CLE ($7,500)

Garland will once again be up for elevated usage with Mitchell sidelined and he scored 55.8 FD against the Nets on Wednesday without his teammate, so he's set to be very popular at his salary.

Key Values

Tari Eason, HOU vs. DAL ($6,600)

Eason is projected to continue in a starting role with Amen Thompson (ankle) still sidelined and is averaging a solid 29.1 FD over his most recent four turns with the first unit. That sample includes two of at least 37 that consists of a well-balanced line of 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks across 28.5 minutes. Eason has already claimed a 25.8 FD-point effort over a modest 19 minutes against the Mavs this season while the shorthanded squad has recently struggled against small forwards by conceding 44.8 FD allowed to the position in the last 15 games.

Collin Sexton, UTA vs. TOR ($6,300)

Sexton has been very productive in his last two as he's dropped 33.1 and 38.1 FD on the strength of 19.0 points, 10.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds through 31.5 minutes. The veteran guard has shot 37.5 percent from behind the arc during that span and faces a matchup Friday favorable to continue that production as the Raptors are 22nd in offensive efficiency rating allowed to shooting guards while Sexton is averaging a team-high 28.0 percent usage rate and averaging 36.8 FD per 36 minutes with John Collins (ankle) off the floor this year.

Jared Butler, PHI vs. IND ($4,900)

Butler should be up for another start on Friday with Tyrese Maxey (back) still out. The fourth-year pro is averaging 28.8 FD from his last three games, a sample where he's averaged 29.3 minutes while shooting a blistering 44.4 percent from three-point range. Butler has started the last two and has averaged 27.4 FD, so the sub-$5K salary very much keeps him in play as does the fact he's averaging 38 per 36 minutes with all of Tyrese Maxey (back), Paul George (groin) and Joel Embiid (knee) unavailable.

ALSO CONSIDER: Orlando Robinson, TOR at UTA ($5,400); Jrue Holiday, BOS at MIA ($5,200)

