Isaac Okoro News: Minimal impact in loss

Okoro chipped in two points (1-2 FG) and one steal in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 loss to the Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Okoro failed to make his presence felt in Tuesday's Game 5 after scoring 13 points in Game 4. The 2020 first-round pick had his quietest season to date, appearing in 55 games and averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks on 46.4 percent shooting, including 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Okoro signed a three-year, $33 million extension in September.