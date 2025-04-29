Isaac Okoro News: Sees 13 minutes

Okoro notched six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and one rebound in 13 minutes during Monday's 138-83 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Although the Cavaliers ran away with this game, Okoro's playing time didn't go up much. And that's with Darius Garland (toe) still on the shelf. Through four postseason games, Okoro has seen 11.0 minutes per night with 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists on 46.7 percent shooting.