Jamal Shead News: Held scoreless Thursday

Shead recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 12 minutes in Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Thunder.

Shead ended up playing in a doubleheader Thursday, as he suited up for the G League's Raptors 905 earlier in the day in a 134-92 win over the Swarm, finishing with six points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes. The rookie then rejoined the parent club later Thursday, though he was unproductive in limited playing time during the blowout. In his last five NBA outings, Shead averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 assists over 9.6 minutes per game.