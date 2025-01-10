Jamal Shead News: Season-high 15 points

Shead closed with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt) and three assists across 15 minutes during Thursday's 132-126 loss to the Cavaliers.

Shead set season highs in made three-pointers and points during Thursday's loss to the Cavaliers, who were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set. Even with Toronto's preferred starting five completely healthy for the first time this season, Shead continues to play double-digit minutes off the bench, though his production has been limited. Over his last seven appearances, Shead has averaged 5.9 points, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals in 18.7 minutes per game.