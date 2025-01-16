Jaylin Williams News: Muted impact sans Hartenstein

Williams recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during Thursday's 134-114 victory over Cleveland.

Making his first start of the season for the Thunder in Isaiah Hartenstein's (calf) stead, Williams logged only 14 minutes and was unable to make a big impact in the box score Thursday. Williams appears likely to split minutes with Branden Carlson as a traditional center in the interim, meaning the former could have a hard time finding increased fantasy value. The Thunder experimented with Jalen Williams as a small-ball five in their deep rotation earlier this season when they were without Hartenstein as well, and it doesn't appear initially as though there will be direct beneficiary of the latter's absence.