Slate Overview

MIN at OKC - Season series was tied 2-2 with each team winning once at home and once on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,600) at Thunder

Edwards has done more than his part to ensure his team's progress to the conference finals, as he is averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals through 10 games this postseason. He reached the 50 DK-point mark in two of his last three outings and has a playoff high of 67.3 DK points, so far. He also averaged 22.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals across four meetings with the Thunder this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,400) vs. Timberwolves

Aside from a couple of underwhelming performances, Williams has been quite strong this postseason, averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals through 11 appearances in the first two rounds. He has the size and strength to go up against the Timberwolves' formidable frontcourt, and he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals through the four regular-season meetings.

Jaden McDaniels, Thunder ($7,400) at Thunder

McDaniels finished with less than 30 DK points in just four of his 10 appearances this postseason, while averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks over that span. He is one of a limited number of wing players that has the size, speed and versatility to matchup well against the Thunder defenders, and he will be a key factor in helping his team fight for the edge in Game 1.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder (8,600) vs. Timberwolves

Holmgren went over 40 DK points in five of his 11 appearances this postseason, while averaging 15.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game. He faces a tough matchup across from Julius Randle, but he could also be the one to cause trouble for his opponent, as the battle at power forward will play a large role in shaping the game. Holmgren averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 blocks over two meetings with the Timberwolves this season.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,000) vs. Timberwolves

Despite a dud in Game 1 of the first round, Gilgeous-Alexander logged at least 44 DK points in every game this postseason, including a high of 65.5, while averaging 29.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the 11 games. He must continue to lead the way for his team and will surely cause problems for the Timberwolves, who rely on the veteran Mike Conley to run the point. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 35.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over four encounters with the Timberwolves this season.

Mid-Range Money

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($6,300) at Thunder

Reid is averaging 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game this postseason. He logged a high of 393 DK points in Game 1 of the first round and reached the 30 DK-point mark on one other occasion. Nonetheless, his ability to stretch the floor will provide a critical dynamic for his team against a strong defensive opposing frontcourt.

Value Picks

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($4,800) vs. Timberwolves

Caruso topped 20 DK points in each of the last three games, as he came up as a critical part of his team's ability to stand up against the Nuggets. He is averaging 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals in the postseason, and will remain a notable part of the game plan, this time to stall Anthony Edwards.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,000) vs. Timberwolves

Dort continues to make much of his impact in ways that do not appear on the stat sheet. Nonetheless, he can still turn in solid value and is averaging 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game this postseason.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($3,200) vs. Timberwolves

Wallace stepped up in the second round with more than 20 DK points in three of the final four games to help his squad close out the series. His energy in the backcourt gives his side an advantage over opponents without as much depth. He also averaged 7.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals over three meetings with the Timberwolves this season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($2,800) at Thunder

Alexander-Walker is the type of player than pop off any night with great numbers across the board but can come up with single-digit DK points on the next. Nonetheless, he has put together a few solid games this postseason, and it is fairly likely that in the 18.9 minutes per game he is averaging in the playoffs, he will deliver good value at $2,800.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($2,400) vs. Timberwolves

Williams emerged as a serviceable force against the Nuggets' imposing frontcourt. It is likely he will continue to see low double digits in minutes against the Timberwolves, who also boast a lot of size in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.