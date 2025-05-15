NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at DEN: Thunder lead series 3-2

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DEN - Jamal Murray (illness): Questionable

Murray's recent addition to the injury report is not a great sign but keep an eye on his status closer to game time.

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($12,400) at Nuggets

Gilgeous-Alexander has not had any trouble filling the stat sheet this postseason and is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last five games against the Nuggets, including a high of 65.5 DK points in Game 1. He will certainly face a challenge in trying to close out the Nuggets on their home floor, but he shot over 50 percent from the field on the road this season and could be up for a more favorable matchup if Jamal Murray is sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($9,200) at Nuggets

Aside from Game 4, Williams topped 35 DK points in each game of the second round and is averaging 18.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the five outings. He is likely to continue to chip in across the board, including padding his stats on the defensive end, where he has at least a block or a steal in seven of nine games played this postseason.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets ($8,000) vs. Thunder

Gordon topped 40 DK points in three of five games played in the second round and is averaging 16.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over that span. He is likely up for a strong performance back on home court, where he shot a blistering 52.0 percent from long range this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($7,800) at Nuggets

Hartenstein has topped 30 DK points in four straight games with a high of 35.5 in Game 2, while averaging 11.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in the second round. He should keep up the good production thanks to his dedication on the glass and defensive presence in the paint. The more his team can involve him offensively also puts pressure on Nikola Jokic.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($13,800) vs. Thunder

Despite the loss in the last game, Jokic put together another incredible stat line, totaling 77.3 DK points on 44 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 44 minutes of action. It marked the second time in the series that he topped 75 DK points, and he is averaging 30.0 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over the five games. He must bring another one of his best efforts in order to keep his side in contention and avoid elimination on home court. The big man averaged more points per game and a better three-point shooting percentage at home, compared to on the road this season.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($5,400) vs. Thunder

Westbrook has not been a major contributor on the stat sheet this series, averaging 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals over five games. However, he continues to see notable playing time, with 24.2 minutes per game and should find ways to be impactful in a must-win contest.

Christian Braun, Nuggets ($6,600) vs. Thunder

Aside from a dud in Game 2, Braun has been impressive in the second round, averaging 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over five games, including two with more than 33 DK points. He played more than 40 minutes in each of the last three outings and should continue to earn significant playing time thanks to the great energy he brings to the court.

Alex Caruso, Thunder ($5,200) at Nuggets

Caruso went off for 45.8 DK points in Game 1 against the Nuggets but came back to earth over the next few outings and is averaging 10.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in the series. He gives his side a great edge with his defensive intensity, and he could be up for a lighter matchup if the Nuggets are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Value Picks

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($3,000) at Nuggets

Wallace plays a key role in the Thunder's rotation and is providing impressive pressure in the series by averaging 1.6 steals per game. He will surely continue to have a chance to chip in across the board with around 20 minutes of playing time.

Jaylin Williams, Thunder ($2,000) at Nuggets

After not playing much in the first round, Williams has seen at least 10 minutes of action in the last four games, as he provides his team with the opportunity to throw different looks and size at Nikola Jokic. Williams does a good job of making use of his court time and is averaging 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.5 steals over the last four outings.

Peyton Watson, Nuggets ($1,600) vs. Thunder

Watson topped 12 DK points in four of five games in the second round, including a high of 17.8 in Game 3. He can rack up the numbers in a short amount of time with great versatility on the defensive end and speed in transition.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.