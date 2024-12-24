Jaylin Williams News: Plays eight minutes in debut
Williams (hamstring) logged eight minutes in Monday's 123-105 win over the Wizards, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one block.
Williams took the court for the first time all season after straining his right hamstring early in training camp and then suffering a setback in his recovery in late October. The 22-year-old's return gave the Thunder another option in the frontcourt, but so long as Isaiah Hartenstein is available and stays out of foul trouble, Williams will be hard-pressed to see more than 20 minutes in a given game. His path to playing time will grow only more daunting when Chet Holmgren (hip) eventually returns late in the season.
