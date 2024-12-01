Fantasy Basketball
Karlo Matkovic News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 6:56am

The Pelicans recalled Matkovic from the G League's Birmingham Squadrons on Saturday.

Matkovic is coming off a dominant double-double performance against the Memphis Hustle on Saturday, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists over 32 minutes. Across eight outings in the G League, he's averaged 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 30.3 minutes per game. Matkovic retains a spot on the Pelicans' 15-man roster, but he hasn't been a regular member of the rotation at the NBA level during his rookie season.

