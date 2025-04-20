Fantasy Basketball
Kenrich Williams headshot

Kenrich Williams News: Won't start in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 9:54am

Williams will come off the bench during Sunday's Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinal-round series against the Grizzlies, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams recorded a double-double in the regular-season finale for the Oklahoma City, finishing with 17 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists in the win against the Pelicans. However, he'll revert back to the bench Sunday against Memphis.

Kenrich Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
