Kevon Looney

Kevon Looney Injury: Early exit Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 9:08pm

Looney has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Sacramento due to illness, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Looney started Wednesday's game but was replaced by Trayce Jackson-Davis to open the second half. Looney finishes the contest scoreless on three field goal attempts with two rebounds across nine minutes. Quinten Post and Jackson-Davis should handle center duties the rest of the way. Looney's next chance to play will come Thursday against Chicago.

Kevon Looney
Golden State Warriors
