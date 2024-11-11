KJ Martin News: Dropped from rotation
Martin (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the 76ers' 107-105 overtime victory over the Hornets.
For the first time all season, Martin failed to get off the bench while head coach Nick Nurse reopened a spot in the rotation for Eric Gordon, who didn't play in a coach's decision in the 76ers' last game Friday against the Lakers. Martin's removal from the rotation came after the fifth-year forward had averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals in 17.5 minutes over Philadelphia's first eight contests of the season.
