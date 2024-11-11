Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
KJ Martin headshot

KJ Martin News: Dropped from rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 11, 2024 at 1:04pm

Martin (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the 76ers' 107-105 overtime victory over the Hornets.

For the first time all season, Martin failed to get off the bench while head coach Nick Nurse reopened a spot in the rotation for Eric Gordon, who didn't play in a coach's decision in the 76ers' last game Friday against the Lakers. Martin's removal from the rotation came after the fifth-year forward had averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.8 blocks, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals in 17.5 minutes over Philadelphia's first eight contests of the season.

KJ Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now