Kris Murray News: Posts first double-double in finale

Murray provided 10 points (4-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Lakers.

Other than a handful of spot starts in 2024-25, Murray didn't present very much appeal. However, he did record his first double-double of the campaign Sunday. Murray averaged 7.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 28.9 minutes over his six outings as a starter this season, but he shot a dreadful 32.7 percent from the floor as a member of the first unit.